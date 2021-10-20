WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video they hope will help put an end to numerous vehicle break-ins in West Park.

In the surveillance footage, the brazen thief is seen getting out of a black Cadillac SUV and targeting several vehicles parked in a parking lot earlier in October.

Police said an hour after the break-ins, a man wearing a black shirt with white and orange lettering used one of the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at businesses in Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

