NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a crafty crook who stole around $20,000 worth of building equipment.

According to police, a man dressed in construction gear used a circular saw to cut the gate of a construction site in the area of Northwest 123rd Street and 32nd Ave on Feb. 21.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving in his white pick up to open the door to a structure.

Police believe there was at least one accomplice who helped him break into other construction sites.

If you have any information, call the police.

