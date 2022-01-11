MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need the public’s help in locating an infant who was abducted by his mother, Tuesday.

Three-month-old Thaddee Worah-Ban was last seen with his mother in the Downtown area.

PARENTAL ABDUCTION – Detectives need your help locating 3-month old, Thaddee Worah-Ban who is believed to be accompanied by his mother, 40-yr-old Vicky Ban. She is approx. 5’7”, 120lbs & was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants & white…(1/2)… pic.twitter.com/A8TUh7VDxC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 11, 2022

According to Miami Police, 40-year-old Vicky Ban had her parental rights revoked in court, and the toddler’s father had been granted 100 percent temporary custody.

Worah-Ban is approximately 15 pounds with light brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped onesie with white socks.

Ban stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

