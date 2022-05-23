CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old student is in custody after being found with a BB gun at a Coral Springs middle school.

The Coral Springs Police Department arrived at Ramblewood Middle School after they received a tip that a student had a BB gun, Monday morning.

The school, located at 8505 W. Atlantic Blvd, was placed on lockdown while police searched for the BB gun.

The school district said the student was showing off a BB gun that looked like a Glock pistol to his friends at a 7-Eleven across the street from the school before the morning bell.

Another student who saw the BB gun thought it was a real gun and told school administrators, which they then quickly called the police.

After a brief search, police were able to locate the student and found the BB gun inside his book bag.

The student was arrested and is being charged with one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds and disrupting the school day.

The school’s principal sent parents a statement on the incident that read:

“Good morning Raider families, this message is to inform you that we briefly went on an emergency lockdown this morning prior to the school day beginning. A good Samaritan reported seeing someone in possession of a weapon while at a local convenience store off campus. We immediately called a lockdown, and Coral Springs Police Department was on scene. Our staff identified a student meeting the description, and he was quickly taken into custody who was in possession of a replica. At no point was any staff member or student in danger. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school are our number one priority. We encourage all students if they see or hear something inappropriate to always report it to our staff or a family member. Remember, ‘See Something, Say Something’. We appreciate your support. Thank you and have a wonderful day.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.