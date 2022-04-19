MIAMI (WSVN) - A Crime Suppression Team from Miami-Dade Police was alerted to suspicious activity at a parking lot near Southwest 72nd Street.

The Kendall CST established surveillance Friday, at around 9 a.m. and observed several subjects retrieve duffel bags from a vehicle.

Detectives detained five suspects in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Over 15 duffel bags and seven coolers were filled with a number of narcotics found inside.

