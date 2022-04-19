MIAMI (WSVN) - A Crime Suppression Team from Miami-Dade Police was alerted to suspicious activity at a parking lot near Southwest 72nd Street.

The Kendall CST established surveillance Friday, at around 9 a.m. and observed several subjects retrieve duffel bags from a vehicle.

Detectives detained five suspects in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Over 15 duffel bags and seven coolers were filled with a number of narcotics found inside.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox