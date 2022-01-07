PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) -

Pembroke Pines Police believe a driver’s sudden medical event is what led to the death of a child who he struck as she crossed the street on a bicycle.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Nicholas Matthews suffered a sudden medical event, as he drove through the intersection of Northwest 136th Avenue and Northwest 10th Street just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

As a result, a 7-year-old Lakeside Elementary student was struck as she crossed Northwest 10th Street on her bike.

Police do not suspect alcohol, drug impairment, or negligence. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Parents were left traumatized after the incident.

“I saw the kid on the floor, they were trying to resuscitate her, and it was horrible, like a horrible experience for everybody,” said parent Mayerling Mercano.

Jose Ruiz said he heard a loud crash, which made them come out. They then saw the horrific scene of the car damaged against the street and the child lying on the sidewalk.

“What’s worse is that it’s next to a school; this could have been many more tragedies,” said Sebastian Simko.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

