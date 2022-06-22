PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after they allegedly shot more than two dozen people with a pellet gun for a growing social media trend.

The two suspects, 18-year-old Andrew Morales and 18-year-old Ryan Quiroz, were charged with battery after Pembroke Pines Police said they shot approximately 25 people with a pellet gun throughout Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

According to police, they received reports on Tuesday of a disturbance that involved a gray Chevrolet Silverado driving throughout Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

After an investigation, it was determined that the suspects were using a pellet gun to shoot various individuals with water pellets. One of the victims was a senior citizen.

The two suspects fled the scene but were quickly apprehended by Miramar Police.

The investigation also revealed that the shooting was part of a social media trend on TikTok called “Orbeez Challenge”.

Police are warning others who might be inspired by this trend that pointing any type of firearm at a person is a crime.

Both suspects are facing three counts of misdemeanor simple battery and felony battery on a person over 65 years old.

