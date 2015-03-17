Police: 3 stabbed at Morgan State University in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say three people have been stabbed at Morgan State University in Baltimore. One was seriously hurt.

Detective Ruganzu Howard, a police spokesman, says officers were called to the university Tuesday afternoon for reports of a stabbing. When the officers arrived, Howard says they discovered one person suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Howard says that person is alive, but the wound is serious.

Howard says two others also were stabbed, though their conditions were not immediately known.

This is the third instance of violence on the campus in less than a week. On Friday, a male student was stabbed with scissors by his roommate after an argument over the cleanliness of their dorm room.

Early Saturday, an on-campus party was broken up after fights broke out.

