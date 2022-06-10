(WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of throwing a dog over a fence.

According to police, a volunteer at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton found the dog along the fence line on the north side of the animal rescue’s property, Wednesday morning.

We're looking for the heartless owners who left this dog on the morning of June 8th at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton. The dog could barely stand, let alone walk. Parker had to have emergency surgery. We're asking for your help. This is animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/qTL44WdEXT — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2022

The dog could barely move as it walked alone.

The facility is gated and locked at night, which indicated that someone threw the dog over the fence.

The veterinary staff named the dog Parker and identified it as a female Shih Tzu that is about six years old.

According to the staff, Parker was not microchipped, had no collar, and was neglected for such a long period of time that immediate surgery was required due to her condition.

Parker received life-saving surgery and is still in guarded condition recovering at the facility.

Anyone who may know “Parker” or has any information on this heinous act of animal cruelty is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading the PBSO newest app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and use the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

