FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four years after the Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz appeared before a judge.

Cruz appeared in court on Wednesday for a final hearing before his sentencing.

The confessed shooter pleaded guilty to all 17 murders. The next step is to find out his sentence — life or the death penalty.

The penalty phase of the trial is set to begin Monday with jury selection. The group will decide if Cruz is set to spend the rest of his life in jail or be sentenced to death.

They will need 22 jurors — 12 will decide the sentence plus 10 alternates.

The process is expected to take weeks with 1,500 potential jurors arriving daily.

Wednesday and Thursday, the judge and attorneys will be going over last-minute details. They will discuss the challenges of seating a jury for a case of this magnitude.

It will take a unanimous decision by the jury for Cruz to be sentenced to death.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.