(WSVN) - 7News has learned that the suspect in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will plead guilty.

Rather than going to trial, sources tell 7News that 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and all 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others.

Cruz’s defense team said their client would plead guilty to life in prison without parole only if prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. That offer had been denied by prosecutors. The Public Defender’s Office tell 7News they could not confirm nor deny that Cruz would in fact be pleading guilty.

Cruz’s attorneys will officially announce their client’s plea on Friday.

Rather than going to trial, the case is expected to proceed to the penalty phase. A jury will then be tasked with deciding Cruz’s fate.

7News has also learned that Cruz will also plead guilty to battery on a Broward County jail guard back in November 2018. Surveillance video first obtained by 7News showed Cruz rushing and punching Sgt. Raymond Beltran in a brawl that lasted nearly a minute before coming to an end.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

