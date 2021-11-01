NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument over a parking spot led to one person being hospitalized, Monday morning.

The argument occurred at Global Auto Repair in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 120th Street, around 10 a.m.

As a result of a single shot being fired, multiple vehicles were towed away, and the victim was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. “I saw the tow truck pull in. I was up here with a customer,” said Leslie Erb.

Erb owns a business next door to Global Auto Repair and had called a tow truck company to remove a vehicle parked in one of her spots. That is when, she said, a fight ensued. “My husband came up front and said, ‘Call 911, they are beating up the tow truck driver,'” she said. “I went and got my cell phone and when I came back, I heard the shot.”

Erb said she went outside and noticed one of the men had been hit. However, it was not the tow truck driver. “There was a lot of blood, and he was holding his face,” she said.

According to dispatcher audio, the tow truck driver was the one who initially called the police. “Complainant, the tow truck driver, advising he was attempting to tow a vehicle when the victim started hitting him.”

7News reached out to the tow truck company regarding the incident, to which they responded, “No comment.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

