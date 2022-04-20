DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - New 911 calls made by the wife of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. from Pittsburgh on the morning he died have been released.

“I had his location, and I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car’s there, if he’s OK, ma’am, if anything happened to him,” said Kalabrya Haskins.

According to Kalabrya, Dwayne was getting gas for his vehicle and was walking along Interstate 595 when he was hit and killed by a dump truck. His wife, concerned that Dwayne was not responding, called 911 to check up on him.

“We were on the phone, he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in and I kept calling, and calling, he didn’t answer. Eventually, I continued to call the phone [and] eventually [it] cut off and it’s not working,” she said.

Haskins was killed early on the morning of April 9. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was trying to cross I-595 near Fort Lauderdale, where he was hit by a dump truck and died on the scene.

“That’s just not like him for him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead, he was stranded by himself, he was walking though,” said Kalabrya.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you, we do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not,” said a police officer.

Haskins was a star quarterback at Ohio State University.

He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round in 2019 and was said to be competing for the starting job this year as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kalabrya released a statement on Tuesday stating that there will be a service for Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the Pennsylvania area later this month.

The incident is still under investigation according to the FHP.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.