POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck overturned in Pompano Beach Friday afternoon causing traffic delays just before rush hour.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where the truck lost its load of shredded paper on the westbound lanes of Sample Road, just east of the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, this all occurred around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the truck was not injured. No word if anyone was injured as a result of the rollover.

Two of the three westbound lanes are shut down as crews work to turn the truck right-side-up and clean up the debris. As a result, drivers are urged to avoid the area.

