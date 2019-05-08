On the quiet side

Following a string of wet weather days with storms, most of the rain and thunderstorms stayed clear of southeast Florida and the Keys on Wednesday. Of course, without the rain comes higher levels of heat.

Here’s a look at downtown Miami from Wednesday. We saw frequent clouds in the afternoon with some rolling-in off the ocean and others (the higher ones) being blown off distant storms from the Everglades. As a result, the batches of clouds were coming at us from both the east and the west!

Thursday afternoon is, once again, likely to be more active between the Everglades and the southwest coast, mainly later in the day. This is what the forecast model indicates.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the main weather story involves no shortage of warmth! Hot highs will approach 90-degrees. Also, with winds veering more out of the south we’ll have plenty of tropical humidity.

On the long range weather map, this is a look at early next week (late Sunday into Monday). It shows a front reaching the Florida panhandle. If the front holds together, it could assist in igniting thunderstorms and a more active pattern as the front gets closer. Regardless of its possible impact, we’ll have more moisture arriving for heavy downpours “on a drift”.