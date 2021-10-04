FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale Police officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during a fight at Dillard High School, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the officers sustained their injuries as they attempted to stop the large fight. It remains unclear if the fight began near or on campus.

At least one of the officers was transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

“I just saw [the officer] rubbing the back of his neck,” said one student who witnessed the end of the fight. “They took him inside the ambulance, and then they drove him away.”

