(WSVN) - A number of testing and vaccination sites are slated to close for good through Broward County within the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, the county announced that C.B. Smith Park would be shutting down its testing and vaccination services by the end of the day.

Today is the last day of COVID-19 testing/vaccination services at C.B. Smith Park. The following @BrowardParks will also be closing operations soon:

▶️ Tradewinds Park & Stables: May 18th

▶️ Markham Park & Target Range: May 19th

▶️ Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park: May 20th pic.twitter.com/EffdDLn1Sd — Broward County Government (@BrowardCounty) March 29, 2022

Several other testing and vaccination sites are currently scheduled to permanently close in April and May.

Click here for an updated list of testing sites.

Click here for an updated list of vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.