He started a group on Facebook for ex-QAnon conspiracy theory believers. That did not go over well. The problem wasn’t the QAnon believers, it was Facebook who punished him by taking away 12 years of pictures, and that’s when he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

In a stressful, hectic go-go world, James Miller has opted out.

James Miller: “We get up in the morning, have some coffee, leisurely take our time, go on a bike ride, putz around the yard, have lunch. We’re members of the Fort Lauderdale garden club.”

The laid-back lifestyle gives James a chance to enjoy hobbies. One of them, Facebook.

James Miller: “I’ve been on Facebook since 2009, so almost everything I’ve ever done since 2009, it’s on Facebook.”

James calls himself a liberal, and on Facebook enjoys keeping up with the right-wingers, especially the QAnon conspiracy believers.

James Miller: “I mean it’s a cult. It’s a cult saying that Democrats, saying they’re Satanists and they eat babies. I mean, there’s nothing more ridiculous that is being said anywhere today.”

After the election, James had an idea: Create a QAnon recovery group on Facebook.

James Miller: “Healing, just healing, deprogramming people who see this. I explained in great detail this was not a QAnon group, this is for ex-QAnon people, so they can just get together and talk about their issues.”

James might have been a little naïve to think right-wing radicals would come to his Facebook page to talk about their disgust with QAnon, but he never got a chance to find out if it would work.

James Miller: “As soon as the group was created and as soon as it went live, BLIP, it was gone, and the message came up saying, ‘Your account has been permanently disabled and there is no review,’ and that was it.”

Facebook’s algorithms apparently spotted the words QAnon and thought James was spreading conspiracies, and so not only was the QAnon recovery page gone, so were 12 years of pictures.

James Miller: “Every single post from 2009, every single picture since 2009, every single thing that I ever did on Facebook from 2009 on my personal account is vapor, vanished, gone.”

In his appeal, James tried to explain his QAnon recovery idea was not spreading wild conspiracies. But if you are one of the 1.6 billion Facebook users, you know how useless appeals are.

James Miller: “They would need 50 million personnel to be able to handle all the, I’m sure, emails.”

So, Howard, can Facebook or any social media site shut you down even though James doesn’t think he did anything wrong?

Howard Finkelstein: “First of all, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, all social media outlets are private companies and you have to play by their rules. You can say you have a First Amendment right to speak your mind, but whether you are on the left or the right, they can determine what is posted or said on their sites, and if they shut you down, they can take away all your posts and pictures. Your only solution, try to get in touch with them through their appeal process.”

We were able to get in touch with Facebook. They looked into James’ complaint, they told us they made a mistake and his account was reinstated, but that only lasted 10 hours.

James Miller: “They called me a name and ironically I used that same word in my response. I got a 30-day suspension.”

The left-leaning James got into a cussing match with a right-winger, breaking a Facebook rule, but at least he has Facebook and all his pictures back — when his 30-day suspension ends.

James Miller: “Yes, yes I’m very happy I got my Facebook account back. It was 12 years of pictures and memories, so I’m very happy to have it back.”

And since Facebook is a private company and can delete your posts and pictures any time they want, back up your Facebook pictures. Facebook even has a download link to help you do that. Not a bad idea even if you don’t push the envelope on the internet.

