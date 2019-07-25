Newlywed injured after falling into volcano transported to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For most couples, honeymoons are hard to forget. But for two newlyweds from Indiana, a honeymoon that ended with husband Clay Chastain falling inside a volcano will be fresh on their minds for as long as the shall live.

Fortunately, Chastain survived the fall and is receiving treatment at Broward Health Medical Center.

Acamie Chastain, Chastain’s wife, relived the honeymoon gone horribly wrong.

“I feel like I was in a movie where a natural disaster happens,” Chastain said. “You come out of it, and it’s like amazing that you survived, and it’s just like a miracle.”

While celebrating their honeymoon in Saint Kitts just days after their wedding, Clay was climbing down the mountainside to take some pictures when his rope broke, and he fell into a dormant volcano.

Clay and Acamie initially planned to climb down the mountainside together, but Acamie was so afraid of heights she decided to stay behind, leaving her husband on his own.

“It was only one or two minutes later he was out of eye sight. I heard like a really loud snap,” Acamie recalled.

Estimating that her husband fell 50 feet into the volcano, Acamie put her fear of heights aside and climbed down to get him out.

“I just started praying to God. I was like, ‘We need Your help. I don’t know how I’m going to get this guy out of here, he weighs like 60 lbs. more than me.'”

She managed to help him out of the volcano and back down the mountain, where they called for help.

Clay spent five days in a local hospital before getting strong enough to fly to Florida. He’s now recovering at Broward Health.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.