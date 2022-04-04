(WSVN) - A New York mobster who escaped federal custody by walking away from a halfway house near Orlando has been captured in Hialeah.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was transferred in February from a medium-security prison in Sumter County, Florida, to a halfway house near Orlando. He was scheduled to be there until his release in February 2023, according to court documents.

On Monday, March 28, Taddeo failed to return from an “authorized medical appointment” and was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons.

A week later, in a release by the U.S. Marshals Service, they announced that Taddeo was apprehended without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service from the Southern District of Florida and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force at approximately 11 a.m., Monday.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

From 1990 to 1992 Taddeo was convicted of federal racketeering charges and pleaded guilty to multiple other cases involving weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption among other offenses, which included the killing of three men on behalf of the La Cosa Nostra, a Rochester-area crime family.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.