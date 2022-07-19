(WSVN) - A Georgia mother has been arrested in South Florida on charges of child abuse after leaving her children in her car while she gambled.

According to police, Icese Simmons left her kids in the car while she was at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Monday morning.

Her kids, ages 12, 10 and 4, were left alone for more than three hours with no food or water.

Simmons faces three counts of child neglect without harm and one count of leaving children unattended in a vehicle.

