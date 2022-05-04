MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police arrested a suspect after being led on a cross county chase, Wednesday morning.

The suspect was driving a black BMW Sedan.

7Skyforce was overhead when the chase began in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The driver could be seen speeding in and out of traffic avoiding police, ultimately making his way into Broward County.

The male suspect then stopped his vehicle in a neighborhood at 3912 W Woodscape Drive in Miramar and surrendered to nearby Miramar Police.

Police are investigating the situation.

