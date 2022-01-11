MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have located an infant hours after, they said, he was abducted by his mother.

Investigators said 3-month-old Thaddee Worah-Ban was last seen with his mother in the downtown area on Tuesday.

Police said 40-year-old Vicky Ban had her parental rights revoked in court, and the toddler’s father had been granted 100% temporary custody.

Worah-Ban weighs approximately 15 pounds, has light brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped onesie with white socks.

Ban stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and white sandals.

Tuesday night, detectives confirmed they have safely located the infant and his mother. Police said they are both in good condition.

