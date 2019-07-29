Miami Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have announced Monday that they have fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty just over five months into his tenure on the team.

In turn, the team has promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to Flaherty’s former position.

We have relieved offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2019

DeGuglielmo joined the Dolphins in the 2019 offseason as an analyst after spending the 2018 season as the offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Flaherty was hired as the Dolphins’ offensive line coach on Feb. 8 after 19 years of coaching in the NFL, including 15 at the offensive line position.

