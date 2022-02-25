(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the county’s COVID-19 response plan has been lowered from crisis mode to safety mode.

The move on Friday comes after a steady decline in positive COVID cases in the county, along with a decrease in hospitalizations.

“This extraordinary news is a direct result of our community having the highest vaccination rate in the state and above the national average – and because of everyone who wore masks and took the proven steps to help stop the spread. This enormous sacrifice from our community has made this moment possible and because of that, we can now enter a new phase on how we view and treat this pandemic,” said Cava.

Effective immediately, face masks will no longer be required in county buildings. Masks are still required at the airport, seaport and on all public transportation per federal guidelines.

Hospitals will also no longer be required to submit daily reporting of COVID patients and non-bargaining county employees will no longer be required to do weekly COVID-19 tests.

Cava also unveiled the “Our BEST Plan” which aims to guide the county’s proactive response to the virus moving forward:

B – Booster Shots: The science is clear: Three doses of the vaccine are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time. We will focus on getting our community fully vaccinated, and boosted, while ensuring everyone has access to the shot.

E – Education: We will work closely with our Miami-Dade Public School system to protect our children’s education, so that they can remain safe in classrooms and have access to the vaccine, as eligibility expands.

S – Stay home if sick: Miami-Dade County will continue to urge everyone to stay home if they are sick, and we will call on businesses to support their workers staying home when ill to help prevent the spread.

T – Test when exposed or symptomatic: Ensuring testing is as accessible and convenient as possible for all our residents and visitors will remain a top priority, including testing our wastewater and sequencing test samples to help monitor for new variants in order to stay ahead of the curve.

“Together, we learned so much in the last two years and it’s time to take that knowledge – rooted in science and data – and use it to be more proactive and adaptive against this evolving pandemic,” said Cava.

