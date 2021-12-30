(WSVN) - In an effort to make COVID-19 testing more broadly available to the community, Miami-Dade County is again offering COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits for pick up, Friday.

According to the county, test kits will be available at 7:30 a.m. at eight libraries.

The libraries include:

  • Kendale Lakes Branch – 15205 SW 88 Street
  • Main Library – 101 West Flagler Street
  • Miami Beach Regional – 227 22nd Street
  • Miami Lakes Branch – 6699 Windmill Gate Road
  • Naranja Branch – 14850 SW 280 Street
  • North Dade Regional – 2455 NW 183 Street
  • Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch – 2930 Aventura Boulevard
  • Westchester Regional – 9445 Coral Way

Households will only be limited to two test kits while supplies last.

For the list of libraries distributing at-home testing kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox