(WSVN) - In an effort to make COVID-19 testing more broadly available to the community, Miami-Dade County is again offering COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits for pick up, Friday.
According to the county, test kits will be available at 7:30 a.m. at eight libraries.
The libraries include:
- Kendale Lakes Branch – 15205 SW 88 Street
- Main Library – 101 West Flagler Street
- Miami Beach Regional – 227 22nd Street
- Miami Lakes Branch – 6699 Windmill Gate Road
- Naranja Branch – 14850 SW 280 Street
- North Dade Regional – 2455 NW 183 Street
- Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch – 2930 Aventura Boulevard
- Westchester Regional – 9445 Coral Way
Households will only be limited to two test kits while supplies last.
For the list of libraries distributing at-home testing kits, click here.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.
