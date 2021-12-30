(WSVN) - In an effort to make COVID-19 testing more broadly available to the community, Miami-Dade County is again offering COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits for pick up, Friday.

COVID-19 take home rapid test kits will be available for pickup at 8 #MDPLS locations beginning at 7:30 a.m. Fri., Dec. 31 while supplies last. Limit 2 per household. For the list of locations and test kit instructions, visit https://t.co/KPE6dKpV3k. @MiamiDadeCounty @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/XwFL0YjRWg — Miami-Dade Libraries (@MDPLS) December 30, 2021

According to the county, test kits will be available at 7:30 a.m. at eight libraries.

The libraries include:

Kendale Lakes Branch – 15205 SW 88 Street

Main Library – 101 West Flagler Street

Miami Beach Regional – 227 22nd Street

Miami Lakes Branch – 6699 Windmill Gate Road

Naranja Branch – 14850 SW 280 Street

North Dade Regional – 2455 NW 183 Street

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch – 2930 Aventura Boulevard

Westchester Regional – 9445 Coral Way

Households will only be limited to two test kits while supplies last.

For the list of libraries distributing at-home testing kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.