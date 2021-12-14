(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County could very well be adding a third area code.

According to Miami Today, the Florida Public Service Commission is planning a workshop next week that may lead to the birth of a new unrevealed area code.

Currently, the county uses both the 305 and 786 codes. In 1998, 305 area codes were exhausted which led to the addition of the 786 code. According to reports, the 786 code will be exhausted by 2024.

The 305 area code has been around since 1947.

Last week, regulators approved moving forward with a second area code for Palm Beach County as they too begin to exhaust their 561 codes.

The Florida Public Service Commission is expected to vote on the issue at the February 1, 2022 Commission Conference.

