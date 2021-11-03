MIAMI (WSVN) - In honor of Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, the college kicked off a month-long celebration Wednesday to celebrate her success in her first year.

The festivities took place at the college’s Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami and featured a live poetry reading and performances by the New World School of the Arts and Wolfson’s Jazz Ensemble.

WSVN Anchor and Miami-Dade alum Belkys Nerey was also on hand.

The college will formally recognize Pumariega’s unwavering pursuit of knowledge next month at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.