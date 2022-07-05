(WSVN) - A couple from Miami have been arrested for stealing a French Bulldog and then demanding a cash reward to return it to its rightful owner.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Reinier Fuentes and 26-year-old Lilianne Dominguez stole Sailor after he managed to escape his home in Marathon on June 25.

Sailor (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

As the dog’s owner posted flyers on social media and began canvassing her neighborhood for Sailor, she began to receive text messages and phone calls from the suspects stating that they had the dog and were demanding $1,000 for its safe return.

Both the victim and suspects agreed to meet in Miami the next day for the exchange.

On June 26, the suspects, according to MCSO, texted the victim claiming they wanted to keep the dog instead. The victim said she would pay whatever price the suspects wanted for Sailor and both agreed to meet at Dadeland Mall.

The suspects agreed to the initial $1,000 demand, with a threat that the owner would never see her dog again if she did not appear.

MCSO notified Miami-Dade Police who were able to track and arrest the suspects at the mall. Sailor was returned to its owner unharmed.

Fuentes and Dominguez were charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.