MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the City of Miami Beach are expected to declare a state of emergency after a weekend that included shootings and overwhelming spring break crowds in South Beach’s entertainment district.

Mayor Dan Gelber, alongside city commissioners, is expected to make the official announcement at 4 p.m. outside Miami Beach City Hall.

Gelber is also expected to announce measures related to crowd control for the remainder of the spring break period.

Since the start of spring break, at least five people have been shot on Ocean Drive.

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police tweeted out a video Sunday afternoon and said four Miami Beach Police officers were injured over the weekend.

This weekend, we’ve had 4 @MiamiBeachPD officers injured. This video is a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face. Officers are EXHAUSTED. The party needs to end. City officials must take immediate and firm action to ensure the safety of officers and residents. #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/ZpL0rk2Ch9 — Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) March 20, 2022

