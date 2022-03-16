FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A private memorial was held inside a Fort Lauderdale restaurant a day after one of their employees was shot and killed by a former co-worker.

7News cameras captured multiple people, visibly upset and heartbroken, walking into Shooter’s Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning.

Outside the restaurant, a light pole was wrapped with pictures of the victim, as well as handwritten messages.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 33-year-old Angel Candelaria arrived at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon and shot the victim. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at Broward Health Medical Center.

The motive behind the fatal shooting is still unknown.

After an hours-long search, police tracked down Candelaria to a parking garage along Federal Highway and Commercial Boulevard hiding under a car on the fifth floor.

Candelaria is facing a first-degree murder charge.

