Mediterranean Style Snapper by Tracy Kontos at The Urban Farmer

The Chef: Tracy Kontos from Fox's Master Chef
Cooking at: The Urban Farmer
The Dish: Mediterranean Style Snapper
Ingredients:
1 whole yellow tail snapper (2-3 lbs, cleaned and scaled)
1 shallot, thinly sliced
3 orange slices, thinly cut
2 sprigs of fresh oregano
6-8 sprigs of thyme
6 seedless kalamata olives
1/2 fennel bulb, shaved finely
2 Tbs of extra virgin olive oil
1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped
1-2 squash, thinly cut
1 medium eggplant, thinly cut
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Method of Preparation:
-Begin by seasoning the cavity of the fish with salt and pepper. Then, stuff the snapper with shallots, orange slices, fresh oregano, thyme, olives and fennel.
-Make sure to brush the top of the fish with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle some more salt and pepper. Grill the fish for about 8-10 minutes on each side.
-Next, prepare a side of veggies. Brush olive oil over sliced fennel, squash and eggplant. Grill the veggies along with some orange slices.
Ingredients for Dressing:
1 tsp of shallot. minced
juice of one orange
1 splash of sherry vinegar
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1/2 cup of olive oil
1 tsp of fresh oregano, finely chopped
Method of Preparation:
-In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients together.
To Plate:
Top the fish with the grilled orange slices and veggies. Then, drizzle the dressing.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion: Sauvignon Blanc
FOR MORE INFORMATION:The Urban Farmer 1730 N. Powerline RdPompano Beach, FL 33069(954) 586-6686www.theurbanfarmerflorida.com
FOX MasterChef www.fox.com/masterchef