Mediterranean Style Snapper by Tracy Kontos at The Urban Farmer

The Chef: Tracy Kontos from Fox's Master Chef

Cooking at: The Urban Farmer

The Dish: Mediterranean Style Snapper

Ingredients:

1 whole yellow tail snapper (2-3 lbs, cleaned and scaled)

1 shallot, thinly sliced

3 orange slices, thinly cut

2 sprigs of fresh oregano

6-8 sprigs of thyme

6 seedless kalamata olives

1/2 fennel bulb, shaved finely

2 Tbs of extra virgin olive oil

1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped

1-2 squash, thinly cut

1 medium eggplant, thinly cut

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

-Begin by seasoning the cavity of the fish with salt and pepper. Then, stuff the snapper with shallots, orange slices, fresh oregano, thyme, olives and fennel.

-Make sure to brush the top of the fish with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle some more salt and pepper. Grill the fish for about 8-10 minutes on each side.

-Next, prepare a side of veggies. Brush olive oil over sliced fennel, squash and eggplant. Grill the veggies along with some orange slices.

Ingredients for Dressing:

1 tsp of shallot. minced

juice of one orange

1 splash of sherry vinegar

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 tsp of fresh oregano, finely chopped

Method of Preparation:

-In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients together.

To Plate:

Top the fish with the grilled orange slices and veggies. Then, drizzle the dressing.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion: Sauvignon Blanc

FOR MORE INFORMATION:The Urban Farmer 1730 N. Powerline RdPompano Beach, FL 33069(954) 586-6686www.theurbanfarmerflorida.com

FOX MasterChef www.fox.com/masterchef