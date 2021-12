(WSVN) - Face coverings will once again be required inside Miami-Dade County courthouses due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Judges, staff, and all visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times indoors.

The new order follows a county-wide mandate issued Wednesday requiring masks inside all county facilities.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.