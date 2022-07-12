HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was not so friendly after he allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 36-year-old Lequan Steven Payne dressed up as the web-slinger and robbed the victim near the intersection of Federal Highway and Dixianna Street, Monday night.

Police said Payne allegedly struck the victim with a blunt object before robbing her and fleeing the scene.

The victim, according to police, was able to give them a specific description of her attacker.

With that, police were able to quickly locate Payne, who was still dressed from head to toe in his Spider-Man costume and bright yellow shorts and shoes.

Video sent to 7News showed a standoff with police, armed with Tasers, and Payne as he refused to follow police orders. After a brief shouting match between Payne and police, he was ultimately arrested.

Payne was charged with one count of robbery and resisting without violence.

Tuesday afternoon, Payne faced a judge and was issued a $6,000 bond.

