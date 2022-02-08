PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook with an appetite for crime broke into a South Florida restaurant, but police said his crime didn’t end there.

Pembroke Pines Police said that they have caught the culprit of an early morning burglary and stabbing.

A man broke into a Sergio’s Cuban Kitchen and Bar in Pembroke Pines around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video is said to have played a key role in the investigation.

Police said that the video was captured just before the man randomly stabbed another man at a nearby gas station in the area of 142nd Street and Pines Boulevard.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect and arrested 26-year-old Alex Feldbauer.

He has been charged with aggravated battery and burglary.

The manager of the Sergio’s restaurant told 7News the only thing Feldbauer took from his restaurant was a knife.

“Tried to break the door. That didn’t work, so he went to the back, broke the window with a construction part or something like that. He got into the restaurant, and he got a chef’s knife and went out, just took a knife, and that’s it. He didn’t touch anything else,” said Sergio’s manager Abel Machin.

Pembroke Pines Police held a news conference on the crime.

