TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - TAMPA (WSVN) — ZooTampa has taken a baby manatee, and employees say she is the smallest calf they have ever treated.

According to the zoo, the orphaned calf was found in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice in Sarasota County. The creature was rescued by Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The young manatee was brought to ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center, and she only weighed 44 pounds.

“She is doing well under the careful watch and care of our Animal Care team and Veterinary team,” the zoo said.

Fox 13 reports that this is not the first orphaned manatee to be taken in this month. SeaWorld Orlando is currently nursing two manatees back to health. The creatures were found in mid-August.

The organization said the creatures need to grow to about 600 pounds before they can be released.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.