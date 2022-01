SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami celebrated a very special birthday bear.

Keesha the sloth bear turned 26 Tuesday.

The adorable animal dug into her birthday cake filled with special treats like berries, grapes and yogurt.

Keesha is believed to be the oldest sloth bear in a zoo in North America.

