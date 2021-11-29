SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The eagle that has captured the heart of South Florida laid another egg.

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill shared the news over the weekend that Rita laid another egg.

Rita laid her first egg last week.

An eagle cam was installed by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

If all goes well, the eagle hatchlings could come sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Day!

To watch Rita live, click here.

