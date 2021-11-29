SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s treatment time for a gorilla at Zoo Miami.

Barney the gorilla underwent a physical last month and was diagnosed with a minor case of pneumonia. The 28-year-old silverback was trained to stand still and breathe in his medications using a nebulizer to treat the disease.

“And if you look closely at the video, you’ll see that he’s breathing in the air and sucking out the air,” said Zoo Goodwill Ambassador, Ron Magill. “See him breathing in the medication and breathing it out? It’s just amazing. It’s absolutely wonderful. I wished my kids were as good with their nebulizer when they were taking them when they were younger.”

The zoo said the treatments have been going on daily for several weeks and have been very helpful toward Barney’s recovery.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.