SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s Rita has laid yet another egg!

Rita has captured the attention of many as viewers can watch her through an eagle cam installed by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

Rita’s third egg was discovered on Wednesday. Her first egg was produced on Thanksgiving and the second one was produced over the past weekend.

Rita, and her partner Ron, lost one of their previous eggs in a storm back in March.

The third egg comes as a surprise after zoo officials said bald eagles usually lay two eggs.

If all goes well, these eggs will hatch between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

To watch Rita live, click here.

