Zoo Miami welcomes sloths from Panama

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is welcoming two new furry guests from Panama.

Sloths Chelsea and Pete, both two years old, are flying in from the Republic of Panama, Friday night.

They will be at the zoo as a special loan from a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

At their new home, the sloths will be part of Zoo Miami’s Animal Ambassador Program, which aims to educate the public about conservation efforts and illegal pet trade.

