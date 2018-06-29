Zoo Miami welcomes mother, daughter orangutans

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two orangutans are ready to make their public debut at the Zoo Miami.

Kumang and her 5-year-old daughter Bella were welcomed May 16 from the Seneca Park Zoo in New York as part of an exhibit loan.

GREAT NEWS: “Kumang,” a 40 yr old #endangered Bornean Orangutan & her 5 yr old daughter, “Bella,” will make their public debut tomorrow, Sat, June 30th, on their habitat at #ZooMiami! Both of these apes arrived at on May 16th from the @SenecaParkZoo as part of an exhibit loan. pic.twitter.com/gB3hk24Zxv — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) June 29, 2018

Since then, the new additions to the Southwest Miami-Dade zoo have been carefully monitored and given time to adjust since their big move.

Now that they’re slowly but surely acclimated to their new habitat, visitors will be able to see the duo for the first time on Saturday.

