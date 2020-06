MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed a new addition to its family.

A mongoose lemur was born on May 6.

It’s the first birth of the endangered species at the zoo.

Zoo officials said they have not given it an exam or revealed its gender due to giving it minimal disturbance, as the baby continues to bond with its parents.

