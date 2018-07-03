Zoo Miami welcomes 4 newborn warthogs

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed four newborn warthogs.

The four piglets were born on June 29 and went through their first neonatal exams, Tuesday.

Fortunately, all of the warthogs appear to be healthy and developing well.

Zoo staffers said there are two boys and two girls among the piglets.

The four warthogs will not be put on display just yet and will remain with their mother off exhibit so they can bond.

