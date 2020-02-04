Zoo Miami welcomes 2 meerkat pups

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has announced the birth of two meerkats.

Zoo Miami’s communications director Ron Magill said it is the first time meerkats have been born and raised at the facility.

The two pups were born on Jan. 18, but have recently opened their eyes.

Their mother, 8-year-old Yam Yam, and three other male meerkats in the habitat have been caring for the newborns since their birth.

Magill said the Zoo Miami staff had a hands-off approach with the pups to allow the group to properly bond.

Patrons are welcome to visit the zoo to see the new additions to the meerkat exhibit. They are also invited to visit Zoo Miami’s meerkat webcam to watch an aerial view of the pups exploring their habitat.

