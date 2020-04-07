Zoo Miami welcomes 2 endangered clouded leopards

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed two highly endangered clouded leopards.

The leopards, a baby boy and girl, were born on on Feb. 11 and have been secluded in a den with their mother since then to avoid any external stress and allow the new mother to properly bond with them.

Clouded leopards are a very secretive cat found in forests within southern China, Taiwan and Malaysia.

The zoo hopes that when this pandemic has finally run its course, guests can return to Zoo Miami to observe and appreciate the cuddly brother and sister.

