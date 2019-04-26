Zoo Miami to offer free admission this weekend for people who bring in old phones

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Got an old phone laying around? Well, you may be able to turn it into a free admission to Zoo Miami this weekend.

Zoo Miami has announced that visitors who donate their old phones will get free admission from Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28.

According to the zoo, cellphones contain coltan, a mineral extracted in the deep forests of Congo in central Africa. The area is home to endangered lowland gorillas.

However, due to the high use of cellphones, coltan mining in the area has led to a large reduction of animal habitat.

By donating old cell phones, it reduces the need for additional coltan.

The zoo also added that visitors who come this weekend will be able to take part in their Earth Day celebration Party for the Planet. The event features conservation-themed activities.

