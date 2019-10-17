Zoo Miami to build new animal hospital thanks to new grant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami will soon build a new animal hospital after the zoo’s foundation received a grant.

The zoo received the $100,000 grant from the state, Thursday.

The additions and renovations will be done in three different phases, which will include an animal holding area, a treatment wing and an expansion of labs and offices, zoo officials said.

Zoo Miami provides year-round preventative and urgent care for nearly 3,500 animals, and many of them are endangered.

