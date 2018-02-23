SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami staff got to the root of the problem with one of their animals.

A Malayan tapir named Gabe underwent a double root canal on Friday.

Experts said Gabe, who is 21, is a senior dealing with damaged teeth, which is common for his age.

Staff worked with veterinarians to successfully perform the procedure.

They will keep an eye on the tapir to see if he needs future treatment.

