Zoo Miami shares preview of baby tree kangaroo ahead of Mother’s Day

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has released the first images of a new endangered Matchie’s tree kangaroo ahead of Mother’s Day.

The little one was born back in October, but has spent most of its time inside its mother’s pouch. The baby will continue to be confined to its mother’s pouch for the next few months before it starts to venture out.

The baby kangaroo will eventually join an international captive breeding program in order to help conservation efforts.

Zoo Miami said the baby and its mother will both be on on exhibit all weekend at the Posner Australia Exhibit.

